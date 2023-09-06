Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 7th Sept 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge price today is $0.064003 USD

Doge Price Prediction:

Since August 18, the Dogecoin price has made a sequence of higher lows on the daily chart. This has resulted in the creation of a rising trend line, which has been providing support to the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

DOGE was trading at $0.0633 at the time of writing, with immediate opposition from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently at $0.0637.

A daily candlestick close above the level would introduce the next obstacle at $0.065, with the 200-day and 100-day SMAs at %0.0685 and $0.0703, respectively, appearing as additional barriers.

Breaking over these barriers would pave the way for a return to the $0.0776 range high, indicating a 22% increase over the current price.

On the downside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was trending downward. Price strength at 39 indicated that market circumstances favoured the downside.

As a result, DOGE could fall from its current level, resulting in a daily candlestick closure below the ascending trendline around $0.0625.

The meme token would then plummet towards the $0.06 psychological barrier before returning to the $0.0561 swing low, invalidating the bullish argument.

