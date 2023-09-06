El Salvador marks second anniversary of Bitcoin adoption

El Salvador made history by adopting Bitcoin on September 7, 2021, as its official currency, a move now celebrated each year as Bitcoin Day.

As the second anniversary of this event nears, Bitfinex, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is actively participating in the celebrations, demonstrating its support for El Salvador’s embrace of digital currency.

Advertisement Bitfinex has actively engaged in initiatives to promote Bitcoin adoption in the country. In July, the exchange generously donated 36 BTC and 600,000 USDT to support small businesses in El Salvador’s urban areas, which have struggled due to extortion by street gangs. This philanthropic effort was carried out in collaboration with Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, well-known Bitcoin advocates who are also residents of El Salvador. Advertisement

Advertisement

Paolo Ardoino, Bitfinex’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), emphasized that this funding demonstrates Bitcoin’s potential to bring real-time prosperity and economic freedom to the people of El Salvador.

One notable development is the incorporation of Bitcoin education into the country’s public schools by 2024. The NGO “Mi Primer Bitcoin” has partnered with the Ministry of Education to educate 150 public school teachers about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

These teachers, once equipped with essential knowledge about BTC, will pass it on to their students, ensuring that high school graduates are well-versed in Bitcoin, its technology, and digital finance.

In August, Bitcoin enthusiasts initiated a program teaching 12-year-old students how to use’sats,’ fractions of a bitcoin. Over 25,000 students across the country have already had the opportunity to learn about Bitcoin directly in their classrooms.

El Salvador’s ambitious Bitcoin City project, aimed at becoming a hub for Bitcoin enthusiasts, has also gained momentum. Corbin Keegan, an American Bitcoin enthusiast, has become the first international resident of Bitcoin City, marking another milestone in El Salvador’s embrace of cryptocurrency.

As El Salvador continues its journey into the world of Bitcoin, it’s clear that the digital currency is making a significant impact on the nation’s economy and education system, with Bitfinex and other entities playing a crucial role in this transformative process.

Advertisement

Also Read ETH price holds steady despite large transfers to Coinbase Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin, has recently seen significant token...