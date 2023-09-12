Electric bikes made in Pakistan can save up to 70% on fuel costs

Zyp Technologies, a rising player in the electric mobility sector, has recently secured $1.2 million in seed capital investment, with Indus Valley Capital leading the way.

This significant investment is a crucial step for Zyp as it strives to promote the widespread adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan, tackling three critical challenges in the process: high upfront costs, range anxiety, and long charging times.

Zyp’s approach to overcoming these hurdles is through its locally developed product portfolio, featuring purpose-built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary battery architecture, cloud software, and mobile apps.

Notably, Zyp’s solutions offer the potential to save motorcycle fleet operators up to 70% on fuel costs while simultaneously reducing air pollution emissions. This not only makes their operations more environmentally sustainable but also more profitable, especially given the backdrop of climate change and escalating fuel prices in Pakistan.

Aatif Awan, a founding partner at Indus Valley Capital, commended Zyp for its vision to electrify the 25 million motorbikes in Pakistan. He highlighted that this initiative addresses crucial issues like the trade imbalance and high inflation.

Awan also praised Zyp’s meticulous design of electric motorcycles and battery swapping systems, tailored to excel in the local environment.

The ZUM 2000 (Zyp Utility Motorcycle 2000) is a noteworthy addition to Zyp’s product lineup, designed to be gender-neutral and ideal for delivery riders. It enables comfortable day-long deliveries at a substantially reduced cost compared to other available options.

Fleet operators also benefit from state-of-the-art fleet management software with advanced features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, theft detection, ride monitoring, and vehicle service tracking, streamlining their operations.

Zyp’s innovative battery swap station is a crucial component of its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) business model.

By offering batteries on a subscription basis, Zyp lowers the upfront cost for customers. With a strong focus on safety, security, and user-friendliness, this station allows compatible motorcycles to be “refueled” within a mere 60 seconds.

Made-in-Pakistan Electric Bikes Prices

The forthcoming electric motorbikes will be priced from Rs 150,000 to Rs 450,000, varying based on the specific model.

