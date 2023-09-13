Enhanced Road Safety Rating for the New Toyota Yaris

The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris has attained a five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP, following a more stringent evaluation process for 2021-2025.

In this evaluation, the Malaysian Vios G variant was assessed, and similar Thai-made Yaris models for Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia have also received ratings.

For Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), the Yaris achieved a score of 35.25 out of 40, while in Child Occupant Protection (COP), it scored 16.64 out of 20.

In the categories of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the Yaris received 16.08 out of 20 points, and in motorcycling safety (MS), it scored 10.73. Altogether, the 2023 Toyota Yaris accumulated 78.70 points, earning it a five-star ASEAN NCAP certification.

Notably, the previous generation of the Toyota Yaris received only a one-star rating from Latin NCAP. The report outlined its scores, which were 41.43% for Adult Occupant Safety, 63.85% for Child Occupant Safety, 61.63% for Pedestrian and Vulnerable Users Safety, and 41.86% for the Safety Assist section.

The new Toyota Yaris has made significant strides in the safety category, garnering an NCAP rating that places it among premium car models.