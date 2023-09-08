ERCOT and crypto miners partner to manage energy demand

ERCOT, the entity responsible for managing Texas’ energy grid, has taken an unconventional approach when it comes to the energy-intensive crypto-mining industry in the state.

Instead of imposing strict regulations, ERCOT has chosen to foster positive relationships with crypto mining companies.

Crypto mining operations are notorious for their high energy consumption, and ERCOT realized that cooperation might be more effective than suppression in managing this energy demand. One noteworthy aspect of this cooperative approach is the offering of energy credits to crypto miners in exchange for reducing their power consumption during peak demand periods.

During an unusually scorching summer in the northern hemisphere, ERCOT faced the risk of grid overload due to increased air conditioning usage. In a forward-thinking move, ERCOT reached out to companies like Riot Platforms, requesting them to temporarily scale down their energy consumption.

To make up for potential losses incurred by halting Bitcoin mining, ERCOT extended a generous offer of $31.7 million in energy credits, surpassing potential mining profits for the month of August.

Advertisement

Riot Platforms, which experienced an extraordinary 8000% revenue surge not long ago, faced a $500 deficit on its balance sheet in 2022.

However, their loss rate has since slowed, with only $27.7 million in losses in the last quarter. Assuming wise investments in their 2021 earnings, Riot Platforms should be resilient in the face of current market uncertainties.

The partnership with ERCOT is proving to be a welcome source of income for Riot Platforms, as CEO Jason Les acknowledges: “August was a landmark month for Riot in showcasing the benefits of our unique power strategy. The effects of these credits significantly lower Riot’s cost to mine Bitcoin and are a key element in making Riot one of the lowest cost producers of Bitcoin in the industry.”

This collaborative approach between ERCOT and crypto miners demonstrates a novel way to navigate the challenges posed by energy-intensive industries.

Also Read Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 8th Sept 2023 Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography...