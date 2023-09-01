Advertisement
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 September 2023

Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 September 2023

Articles
Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 September 2023

Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 01 September 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 330.18 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 330.78. on, 01 September 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today330.18330.78

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD325328
 EuroEUR330.18330.78
 British PoundGBP407411
 UAE DirhamAED89.290
 Saudi RiyalSAR8686.8
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD985.36994.36
 Canadian DollarCAD235240
 Australian DollarAUD206210
 Omani RiyalOMR789.03797.03
 Japanese YenJPY2.32.38
 Malaysian RinggitMYR63.8364.43
 Qatari RiyalQAR83.2783.97
 Bahrain DinarBHD807.97815.97
 Thai BhatTHB8.618.76
 Chinese YuanCNY41.7542.15
 Hong Kong DollarHKD38.7239.07
 Danish KroneDKK44.2244.62
 New Zealand DollarNZD179.13181.13
 Singapore DollarSGD233238
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.0428.34
 Swedish KronaSEK26.7427.04
 Swiss FrancCHF345.28347.78
 Indian RupeeINR3.633.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

