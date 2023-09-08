Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 09 September 2023

Articles
EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 323.89 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 324.49. on, 09 September 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today323.89324.49

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD302305
 EuroEUR323.89324.49
 British PoundGBP379.5383.3
 UAE DirhamAED85.586.3
 Saudi RiyalSAR80.781.5
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD995.051004.05
 Canadian DollarCAD228.8230
 Australian DollarAUD198200
 Omani RiyalOMR798.42806.42
 Japanese YenJPY2.22.29
 Malaysian RinggitMYR65.7266.32
 Qatari RiyalQAR83.5484.24
 Bahrain DinarBHD816.3824.3
 Thai BhatTHB8.638.78
 Chinese YuanCNY41.7942.19
 Hong Kong DollarHKD39.1539.5
 Danish KroneDKK44.0444.44
 New Zealand DollarNZD180.54182.54
 Singapore DollarSGD220223
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.8329.13
 Swedish KronaSEK28.1628.46
 Swiss FrancCHF343.8346.3
 Indian RupeeINR3.693.8
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

