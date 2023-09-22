Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 23 Sept 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 317 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 320 on, 23 September 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 317 320 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 292.1 295 Euro EUR 317 320 British Pound GBP 372.5 376 UAE Dirham AED 81.5 82.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72 Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13 Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23 Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68