EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 322 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 325 on, 26 September 2023.
Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
Euro to PKR exchange rates
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|322
|325
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.1
|299
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|British Pound
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
