Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 26 Sept 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 322 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 325 on, 26 September 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today322325

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD296.1299
EuroEUR322325
British PoundGBP375.5379
UAE DirhamAED81.782.5
Saudi RiyalSAR78.779.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD968.3977.3
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD198200
Omani RiyalOMR770.79778.79
Japanese YenJPY22.09
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR81.2881.98
Bahrain DinarBHD789.45797.45
Thai BhatTHB8.298.44
Chinese YuanCNY40.7241.12
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK42.4242.82
New Zealand DollarNZD175.01177.01
Singapore DollarSGD217219
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.626.9
Swiss FrancCHF330.78333.28
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68

 

