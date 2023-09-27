Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 28 Sept 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 322 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 325 on, 28 September 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 322 325 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 296.1 299 Euro EUR 322 325 British Pound GBP 375.5 379 UAE Dirham AED 81.7 82.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.28 81.98 Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45 Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01 Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.6 26.9 Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68

