FBR May Extend the Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns

FBR is considering a one-month extension for income tax return filing.

The official announcement is expected in 1-2 days through an FBR income tax circular.

The module poses challenges for non-residents and has data issues with tax deductions.

Advertisement

The Federal Board of Revenue is considering extending the deadline for filing income tax returns by one month.

An anonymous source informed that although the existing deadline for income tax return filing is September 30, there is a significant chance that this deadline will be pushed to October 31.

The official announcement is expected to come from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through an income tax circular within the next 1-2 days.

The recently introduced IRIS module 2.0, created for this task, allegedly encountered numerous problems including calculation errors, difficulties in saving data, unresponsive buttons, and frequent glitches. These technical difficulties not only impede the filing process’s effectiveness but also present a potential risk of errors and inaccuracies in the submitted data.

Errors in IRIS 2.0 include miscalculations of turnover tax at 1.50% instead of the correct 1.25% for eligible manufacturers. Additionally, there are inaccuracies in zero-tax calculations for specific property sales. The module also presents challenges for non-residents and displays data problems related to tax deductions. These issues underscore the pressing need for improvements, particularly in the outdated withholding income tax challan generation system.

These challenges have had a notable impact on the timely and efficient submission of tax return forms by both taxpayers and tax consultants.

Advertisement

Also Read Banks to extend working hours on September 30 for tax collection Banks with Saturday hours will stay open until 5:00 p.m. on September...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.