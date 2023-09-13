Ford Unveils F-150 for an Early 2024 Launch

Ford introduces the eagerly awaited 2024 Ford F-150®, slated for an early 2024 release. This innovative truck is designed to transform how you handle tasks, offering practical features and state-of-the-art technology.

With its robust Built Ford Tough® capabilities, it’s prepared to tackle any challenging job. Its rugged new design, featuring the innovative Pro Access Tailgate, provides unmatched utility.

Expanded Power Options

In 2024, Ford will increase PowerBoost Hybrid production and provide a variety of trims, from XL to Platinum Plus. Additionally, off-road enthusiasts can anticipate the Tremor, Raptor, and Raptor R models, ensuring there’s an F-150 to meet nearly every requirement.

Enhanced Engine Performance

The widely popular and efficient 2.7-liter EcoBoost® engine, featured in the base model, now offers increased horsepower and torque. Throughout the entire lineup, you can anticipate enhanced and finely-tuned performance.

Robust frame and body

The F-150’s core includes a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame paired with a military-grade aluminum alloy body. This blend provides exceptional payload capacity and the highest towing capability in its class, making it a standout choice among its rivals.

Smart and connected

The 2024 F-150 comes packed with smart features, including the capacity to supply electric power for on-site tools, aid in trailer hitching, deliver hands-free highway driving via Ford BlueCruise, and offer an improved tailgate for effortless access. These technological enhancements are achievable thanks to an exclusive 5G LTE modem, which enables quicker mapping and Wi-Fi, along with convenient Ford Power-Up software updates.

Seamless Connectivity

Enhanced connectivity ensures seamless transfer of in-vehicle data to FordPass® and Ford ProTM Telematics, a cloud-based platform that provides valuable insights for fleet managers, ultimately enhancing productivity and fleet uptime.

Impressive Towing and Payload Capacity

The 2024 F-150 showcases an impressive best-in-class towing capacity of 13,500 pounds and a maximum payload capacity of 2,455 pounds. Furthermore, the optional Pro Power Onboard feature transforms your F-150 into a portable generator, delivering 7.2kW on PowerBoost®-equipped trucks, making it the leader in on-demand power within its class.

Advanced Driver-Assist Features

Safety takes precedence with the inclusion of 10 standard driver-assist features, encompassing pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a lane-keeping system, and a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert. Advanced features such as Pro Trailer Backup AssistTM and Pro Trailer Hitch AssistTM further elevate productivity and ease of use.

Enhanced Digital Experience

The 2024 F-150 is equipped with SYNC 4, showcasing a 12-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen and a standard 12-inch cluster screen. A new addition is the available Head-Up Display, which provides customizable views for Ford BlueCruise, tow/haul, and off-road drive modes, enhancing the driving experience.

Security and peace of mind

Ford has introduced Ford Stolen Vehicle Services, which is now available for the 2024 F-150 in North America. This connected service aids in the location and recovery of stolen vehicles, offering enhanced security and peace of mind for owners.

Exterior Design

The classic F-150 grille and front-end design get a contemporary update while preserving the distinctive Ford F-Series look. The 2024 F-150 presents a variety of appearance packages to cater to a wide range of customer tastes, including the sought-after Black Appearance Package.

F-150 Tremor: Purpose-Built Off-Roader

In 2024, the F-150 Tremor will be tailored for off-road enthusiasts seeking both truck utility and off-road prowess. It offers customization options with an optional modular front bumper, a light bar, and a Ford Performance Winch Kit, adding to its appeal.

F-150 Raptor: Unmatched Off-Road Performance

The 2024 F-150 Raptor introduces FOX Dual Live Valve shocks for a more controlled riding experience, along with continuously variable rebound controls for off-road and on-road driving. Ford’s exclusive off-road algorithms enhance the suspension system’s adaptability.

With its exceptional array of features, the 2024 Ford F-150 is poised to revolutionize the truck market by providing unparalleled performance, versatility, and connectivity.

