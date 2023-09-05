GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 06 September 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 385.32 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 385.97. Updated on, 06 September 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today385.32385.97

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD320.8324
 EuroEUR329.45330.05
 British PoundGBP385.32385.97
 UAE DirhamAED89.690.5
 Saudi RiyalSAR85.6586.5
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD993.411002.41
 Canadian DollarCAD240242.4
 Australian DollarAUD210212
 Omani RiyalOMR795.74803.74
 Japanese YenJPY2.362.44
Malaysian RinggitMYR65.6666.26
 Qatari RiyalQAR83.7184.41
 Bahrain DinarBHD814.77822.77
 Thai BhatTHB8.698.84
 Chinese YuanCNY42.1442.54
 Hong Kong DollarHKD39.139.45
 Danish KroneDKK44.3944.79
 New Zealand DollarNZD181.93183.93
 Singapore DollarSGD228230.3
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.8329.13
 Swedish KronaSEK28.1628.46
Swiss FrancCHF346.46348.96
 Indian RupeeINR3.693.8
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

