GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 377.85 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 378.50. Updated on, 10 September 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 377.85 378.50

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 302 305 Euro EUR 323.89 324.49 British Pound GBP 377.85 378.50 UAE Dirham AED 85.5 86.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05 Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42 Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.54 84.24 Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3 Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5 Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44 New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54 Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13 Swedish Krona SEK 28.16 28.46 Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3 Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.