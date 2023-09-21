GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 22 Sept 2023

Articles
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 372.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 376. Updated on, 22 September 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today372.5376

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD293295.9
EuroEUR314317
British PoundGBP372.5376
UAE DirhamAED81.782.5
Saudi RiyalSAR78.7579.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD954.31963.31
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD198200
Omani RiyalOMR765.08773.08
Japanese YenJPY1.921.99
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR81.5782.27
Bahrain DinarBHD783.43791.43
Thai BhatTHB8.318.46
Chinese YuanCNY40.4540.85
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK42.3542.75
New Zealand DollarNZD175.71177.71
Singapore DollarSGD217219
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.6226.92
Swiss FrancCHF329.03331.53
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

