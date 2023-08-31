GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 384.18 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 384.83. Updated on, 01 September 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 384.18 384.83

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 325 328 Euro EUR 330.18 330.78 British Pound GBP 384.18 384.83 UAE Dirham AED 89.2 90 Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240 Australian Dollar AUD 206 210 Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03 Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.27 83.97 Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97 Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07 Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62 New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13 Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.