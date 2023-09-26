Gold price experience massive decline in Pakistan

Karachi – Gold prices in Pakistan decreased, following the global trend. The data from the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reveals that the price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs5,200 per tola, reaching Rs204,900. The cost of 10 grams of gold also declined to Rs4,350.

Internationally, gold prices fell by 0.50 percent, settling at $1,906 per ounce.

In Pakistan, gold prices have been fluctuating as people consider it a safe investment during uncertain times.

Additionally, the Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, increasing by Rs5 in the open market.

