Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 21

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on September 21 (Thursday) was traded at PKR 217,900 per tola.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,820 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 217,900 PKR 202,032 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 188,960 PKR 173,212 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,896 PKR 17,321

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.