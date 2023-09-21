Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 21

Articles
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on September 21 (Thursday) was traded at PKR 217,900 per tola.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,820 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities: 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 217,900PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 217,900PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 217,900PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 217,900PKR  202,032
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 188,960PKR 173,212
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,896PKR 17,321
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

