Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 21

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan on September 21 (Thursday) was traded at PKR 217,900 per tola.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,820 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 202,032
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 188,960
|PKR 173,212
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,896
|PKR 17,321
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
