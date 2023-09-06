Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 224,000 here on Wednesday September 6, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 192,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 224,000PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 224,000PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 224,000PKR 2,465

 

Advertisement

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 224,000PKR 205,332
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 192,050PKR 176,045
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,205PKR 17,604

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story