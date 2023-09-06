Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 224,000 here on Wednesday September 6, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 192,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 2,465
Advertisement
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 224,000
|PKR 205,332
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 192,050
|PKR 176,045
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,205
|PKR 17,604
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.