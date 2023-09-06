Gold price in Pakistan on Sept 6

KARACHI: The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 224,000 here on Wednesday September 6, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 192,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 224,000 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 224,000 PKR 205,332 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 192,050 PKR 176,045 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,205 PKR 17,604

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.