Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs210,100 on September 26, 2023

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands Rs210,100 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price per 10g as per the bullion market was traded at Rs 180,130.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 210,100 PKR 192,590 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 180,130 PKR 165,118 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,013 PKR 16,512

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.