Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs210,100 on September 26, 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs210,100 on September 26, 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs210,100 on September 26, 2023
Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands Rs210,100 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price per 10g as per the bullion market was traded at Rs 180,130.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 210,100PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 210,100PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 210,100PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 210,100PKR 192,590
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 180,130PKR  165,118
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,013PKR 16,512

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story