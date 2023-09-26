Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs210,100 on September 26, 2023

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands Rs210,100 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price per 10g as per the bullion market was traded at Rs 180,130.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 192,590
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 180,130
|PKR 165,118
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,013
|PKR 16,512
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
