Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 22

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan for 24-karat per tola was traded at Rs218,100 on Wednesday, September 22, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,990 per 10g as per the bullion market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,465
Advertisement
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 202,032
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 188,960
|PKR 173,212
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,896
|PKR 17,321
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.