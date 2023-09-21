Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 22

Articles
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan for 24-karat per tola was traded at Rs218,100 on Wednesday, September 22, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,990 per 10g as per the bullion market.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 218,100PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 218,100PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 218,100PKR  202,032
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 188,960PKR 173,212
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,896PKR 17,321

 

