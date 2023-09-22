Gold rate in Pakistan on Sept 23

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan for 24-karat per tola was traded at Rs218,100 on Wednesday, September 23, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,990 per 10g as per the bullion market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,465 Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 218,100 PKR 202,032 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 188,960 PKR 173,212 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,896 PKR 17,321