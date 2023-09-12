Gold rate in Pakistan today stands at Rs211,800

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands at PKR 211,800 on Tuesday.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 181,590 per 10g as per the bullion market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 194,149
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 181,590
|PKR 166,456
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,442
|PKR 16,646
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
