Gold rate in Pakistan today stands at Rs211,800

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands at PKR 211,800 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 181,590 per 10g as per the bullion market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 211,800 PKR 194,149 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 181,590 PKR 166,456 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,442 PKR 16,646

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.