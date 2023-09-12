Gold rate in Pakistan today stands at Rs211,800

Articles
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan stands at PKR 211,800 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 181,590 per 10g as per the bullion market.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 211,800PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 211,800PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 211,800PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 211,800PKR 194,149
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 181,590PKR 166,456
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,442PKR 16,646

 

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

