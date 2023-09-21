Gold Rate in UAE for, 22 September 2023

UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold 24K is AED 2,272.82. Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

GOLD RATE IN AED Check the updated gold rate in U.A.E Dirham on, 22 September 2023. GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN UAE GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce AED 7,069.38 $1,924.60 Gold 24K per 10 Grams AED 2,272.82 $618.76 Gold 22K per 10 Grams AED 2,083.42 $567.20 Gold 24K per Tola AED 2,651.24 $721.79 Gold 22K per Tola AED 2,430.30 $661.64 Advertisement Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.