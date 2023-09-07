Govt deny reports of ban on Rs5000 banknote

A message has been spreading on social media claiming that the Government intends to withdraw the Rs. 5,000 banknote, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) has denied these rumors and clarified that they are false.

The fake notification being circulated on social media falsely declared that the Federal Government would be ceasing the use, possession, and circulation of Rs. 5,000 currency notes nationwide starting from September 30.

However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) stated that it is a fake news being circulated on social media, confirming that the Government had no plans to discontinue the Rs. 5,000 banknote.

یہ جھوٹا نوٹیفکیشن ہے۔

حکومتِ پاکستان ایسے جھوٹے نوٹیفیکیشن پھیلانے والوں کیخلاف سخت کارروائی کرے گی۔

It may be noted that spreading fake news is an offense under the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Amendment Bill, 2023, which is punishable by a fine of Rs10 million.