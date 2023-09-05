Grab Your Honda CB 125F with 0% Markup EMI and Enter to Win a Free Honda CD 70!

Atlas Honda has unveiled an enticing offer tailored specifically for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, causing a stir across the nation. In collaboration with Bank Alfalah, the company has introduced a time-sensitive promotion aimed at captivating customers.

This much-anticipated campaign presents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a brand-new Honda CB125F through Alfa Mall by Bank Alfalah, featuring an unparalleled benefit of zero percent interest, conveniently spread over a 12-month period. Additionally, participants in this program stand a chance to receive a complimentary Honda CD70, enhancing the appeal of the deal.

With monthly installments as low as Rs32,575, this offer not only redefines affordability but also provides a unique opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the Honda experience like never before.

This opportunity is available for a limited time, exclusively for the first 50 customers. The current market price for the highly sought-after Honda CB 150F model is Rs390,900.

This strategic initiative not only offers motorcycle enthusiasts an exceptional chance to own the coveted Honda CB125F on favorable terms but also injects an element of excitement with the possibility of winning an additional Honda gem, the CD70.

Given the limited availability of this offer, prospective buyers are encouraged to seize this moment and participate in this exceptional promotion that seamlessly blends practicality with the excitement of potential rewards.

