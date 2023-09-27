Honda Accord new Price in Pakistan 2023

In the works of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has held its ground as a symbol of refinement, comfort and performance. With its sleek design, cutting-edge features and a reputation for reliability, the Accord has garnered a dedicated following worldwide.

The Honda Accord stands as an embodiment of luxury and performance, and this is often reflected in its pricing. As of [Current Date], the price range for the Honda Accord in Pakistan starts from PKR 11,000,000 and can go up to PKR 12,500,000, depending on the selected trim level and optional features. While this places the Accord in the upper segment of the market, its blend of upscale features, exceptional build quality, and advanced technology justify the investment for many discerning drivers.

Exterior Elegance

The exterior of the Honda Accord exudes a sense of refined elegance. The sleek and aerodynamic design, characterized by its bold front grille, LED headlights, and flowing lines, creates a striking first impression on the road. The Accord’s carefully sculpted profile is not only visually appealing but aussi contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency.

Luxurious Interior

Stepping inside the Honda Accord reveals a world of luxury and comfort. High-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a driver-centric layout offer a premium experience for both the driver and passengers. The interior is thoughtfully designed to créer a spacious and invitant environnement, while advanced infotainment systems and connectivity options keep occupants engaged and connected.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the Honda Accord delivers an engaging and dynamic driving experience. It is available avec un choix d’efficients et powerful engines, offering a balance between performance et fuel economy. The responsive handling and smooth ride quality make it a suitable companion for both city commutes and highway cruising.

Innovative Technology

The Honda Accord is equipped with a plethora of advanced technologies aimed at enhancing both safety and convenience. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking contribute to a safer driving experience. The infotainment system boasts modern connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.

Honda Accord 2023 price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Honda Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo PKR 15,499,000 Honda Accord 2023 key features Dimensions Overall Length 4901 mm Kerb Weight 1408 KG Overall Width 1862 mm Boot Space 573 L Overall Height 1450 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2830 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 131 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1498 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 180 HP @ 5600 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 233 Nm @ 5000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System PGMI-FI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering Steering Type Dual Pinions Minimum Turning Radius 5.7m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy wheels Tyre Size 235/45/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in Fuel Economy Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

