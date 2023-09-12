Honda Accord new price in Pakistan September 2023

Honda Civic 2023 new price in Pakistan
In the realm of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has long been an emblem of sophistication, comfort, and performance. Renowned for its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and reputation for reliability, the Accord has cultivated a dedicated global following.
The exterior of the Honda Accord exudes refined elegance. Its sleek and aerodynamic design, marked by a bold front grille, LED headlights, and graceful lines, leaves a lasting impression on the road.
Not only is the Accord visually appealing, but its carefully sculpted profile also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency.
Stepping into the Honda Accord reveals a world of luxury and comfort. Premium materials, plush seating, and a driver-centric layout create a premium experience for both the driver and passengers.
The interior is designed to offer a spacious and inviting environment, complemented by advanced infotainment systems and connectivity options to keep occupants engaged and connected.
Under the hood, the Honda Accord provides an engaging and dynamic driving experience. It offers a choice of efficient and powerful engines, striking a balance between performance and fuel economy. Responsive handling and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both city commuting and highway cruising.
The Honda Accord is equipped with a host of advanced technologies designed to enhance safety and convenience. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking contribute to a safer driving experience.
The infotainment system boasts modern connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.
The Honda Accord price in Pakistan is Rs 15,499,000/-
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1408 KG
|Overall Width
|1862 mm
|Boot Space
|573 L
|Overall Height
|1450 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2830 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1498 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|180 HP @ 5600 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|233 Nm @ 5000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|PGMI-FI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Dual Pinions
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy wheels
|Tyre Size
|235/45/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
