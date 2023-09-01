Advertisement
Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023

In the realm of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has long been an emblem of sophistication, comfort, and performance. Renowned for its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and reputation for reliability, the Accord has cultivated a dedicated global following.

Exterior Elegance:

The exterior of the Honda Accord exudes refined elegance. Its sleek and aerodynamic design, marked by a bold front grille, LED headlights, and graceful lines, leaves a lasting impression on the road.

Not only is the Accord visually appealing, but its carefully sculpted profile also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency.

Luxurious Interior:

Stepping into the Honda Accord reveals a world of luxury and comfort. Premium materials, plush seating, and a driver-centric layout create a premium experience for both the driver and passengers.

The interior is designed to offer a spacious and inviting environment, complemented by advanced infotainment systems and connectivity options to keep occupants engaged and connected.

Performance and Efficiency:

Under the hood, the Honda Accord provides an engaging and dynamic driving experience. It offers a choice of efficient and powerful engines, striking a balance between performance and fuel economy. Responsive handling and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both city commuting and highway cruising.

Innovative Technology:

The Honda Accord is equipped with a host of advanced technologies designed to enhance safety and convenience. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking contribute to a safer driving experience.

The infotainment system boasts modern connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.

Honda Accord 2023 price in Pakistan

The Honda Accord price in Pakistan is Rs 15,499,000/-

Honda Accord 2023 key features

Dimensions

Overall Length4901 mm
Kerb Weight1408 KG
Overall Width1862 mm
Boot Space573 L
Overall Height1450 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2830 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance131 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1498 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power180 HP @ 5600 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque233 Nm @ 5000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPGMI-FI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeDual Pinions
Minimum Turning Radius5.7m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Tyre Size235/45/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity56 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
