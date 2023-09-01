Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023

In the realm of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has long been an emblem of sophistication, comfort, and performance. Renowned for its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and reputation for reliability, the Accord has cultivated a dedicated global following.

Exterior Elegance:

The exterior of the Honda Accord exudes refined elegance. Its sleek and aerodynamic design, marked by a bold front grille, LED headlights, and graceful lines, leaves a lasting impression on the road.

Not only is the Accord visually appealing, but its carefully sculpted profile also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency.

Luxurious Interior:

Stepping into the Honda Accord reveals a world of luxury and comfort. Premium materials, plush seating, and a driver-centric layout create a premium experience for both the driver and passengers.

The interior is designed to offer a spacious and inviting environment, complemented by advanced infotainment systems and connectivity options to keep occupants engaged and connected.

Performance and Efficiency:

Under the hood, the Honda Accord provides an engaging and dynamic driving experience. It offers a choice of efficient and powerful engines, striking a balance between performance and fuel economy. Responsive handling and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both city commuting and highway cruising.

Innovative Technology:

The Honda Accord is equipped with a host of advanced technologies designed to enhance safety and convenience. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking contribute to a safer driving experience.

The infotainment system boasts modern connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and other devices.

Honda Accord 2023 price in Pakistan

The Honda Accord price in Pakistan is Rs 15,499,000/-

Honda Accord 2023 key features

Dimensions Overall Length 4901 mm Kerb Weight 1408 KG Overall Width 1862 mm Boot Space 573 L Overall Height 1450 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2830 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 131 mm

Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1498 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 180 HP @ 5600 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 233 Nm @ 5000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System PGMI-FI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed

Steering Type Dual Pinions Minimum Turning Radius 5.7m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy wheels Tyre Size 235/45/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in

Fuel Economy Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

