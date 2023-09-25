Advertisement
Edition: English
Honda BR-V latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan is continually evolving, with consumers seeking a balance between affordability and quality when it comes to purchasing a new vehicle. One name that consistently appears in discussions about reliable and well-crafted automobiles is Honda. The Honda BR-V, a versatile and stylish SUV, has garnered considerable attention among Pakistani car enthusiasts. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan.

Key Specifications:

Now, let’s delve into the essential specifications that make the Honda BR-V a compelling option for car enthusiasts and families:

Engine

The Honda BR-V is equipped with a robust 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine that delivers both power and efficiency. With its fuel-efficient technology, this engine provides a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Interior Space

One of the standout features of the BR-V is its spacious interior. It can comfortably accommodate seven passengers, making it an excellent choice for family outings and group travel. The flexible seating arrangement ensures ample cargo space as needed.

Safety

Safety is a top priority for Honda, and the BR-V is no exception. It comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, to provide peace of mind to both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment

The BR-V offers a modern infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and other multimedia options. This keeps passengers entertained and connected while on the road.

Ground Clearance

With Pakistan’s diverse terrain, ground clearance is crucial for a vehicle. The BR-V’s generous ground clearance allows it to handle rough roads and uneven surfaces with ease.

Fuel Efficiency

Rising fuel costs make fuel efficiency a vital consideration for car buyers. The Honda BR-V offers impressive mileage, reducing long-term fuel expenses and making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long drives.

Honda BR-V 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Honda BR-V in Pakistan is PKR 65.29 lacs

Honda BR-V 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4453 mm
Kerb Weight1240 KG
Overall Width1753 mm
Boot Space539 L
Overall Height1666 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2662 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance201 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1497 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power118 HP @ 6600 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque145 Nm @ 4600 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemElectronic Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.5m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size195/60/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City11 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity42 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

