Honda BR-V latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan is continually evolving, with consumers seeking a balance between affordability and quality when it comes to purchasing a new vehicle. One name that consistently appears in discussions about reliable and well-crafted automobiles is Honda. The Honda BR-V, a versatile and stylish SUV, has garnered considerable attention among Pakistani car enthusiasts. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan.

Key Specifications:

Now, let’s delve into the essential specifications that make the Honda BR-V a compelling option for car enthusiasts and families:

Engine

The Honda BR-V is equipped with a robust 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine that delivers both power and efficiency. With its fuel-efficient technology, this engine provides a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Advertisement

Interior Space

One of the standout features of the BR-V is its spacious interior. It can comfortably accommodate seven passengers, making it an excellent choice for family outings and group travel. The flexible seating arrangement ensures ample cargo space as needed.

Safety

Safety is a top priority for Honda, and the BR-V is no exception. It comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, to provide peace of mind to both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment

The BR-V offers a modern infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and other multimedia options. This keeps passengers entertained and connected while on the road.

Advertisement

Also Read Lexus GS 2023 – Engine, Interior and Safety Features The 2023 Lexus GS has luxurious interior features, including hidden controls that...

Ground Clearance

With Pakistan’s diverse terrain, ground clearance is crucial for a vehicle. The BR-V’s generous ground clearance allows it to handle rough roads and uneven surfaces with ease.

Fuel Efficiency

Rising fuel costs make fuel efficiency a vital consideration for car buyers. The Honda BR-V offers impressive mileage, reducing long-term fuel expenses and making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long drives.

Honda BR-V 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The latest price of Honda BR-V in Pakistan is PKR 65.29 lacs

Honda BR-V 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4453 mm Kerb Weight 1240 KG Overall Width 1753 mm Boot Space 539 L Overall Height 1666 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2662 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 201 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1497 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 118 HP @ 6600 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 145 Nm @ 4600 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Electronic Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement Transmission

Advertisement Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.5m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 195/60/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in Fuel Economy

Advertisement Mileage City 11 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”