Honda CD 70 2023: latest price trends in Pakistan

For decades, the Honda CD 70 has been a trusted companion on the roads of Pakistan. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, this motorcycle has been a popular choice among commuters and enthusiasts alike. Let’s explore the price and key specifications of the Honda CD 70 in Pakistan.

Key Specifications

The Honda CD 70 has earned its reputation through a combination of key specifications that cater to the needs of Pakistani riders. Here are some of the notable features that define this motorcycle:

Engine and Performance

The Honda CD 70 is equipped with a reliable 72-cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. It delivers smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for daily commuting.

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is one of the standout features of the Honda CD 70. With a fuel tank capacity of approximately 8 liters, it provides excellent mileage, typically ranging from 60–70 KM/L in city conditions and 80–90 KM/L on the highway.

Design and comfort

The CD 70 boasts a classic and ergonomic design, making it comfortable for riders of all sizes. Its comfortable seating and easy-to-use controls enhance the overall riding experience.

Reliability

Advertisement

Honda is renowned for its reliable motorcycles, and the CD 70 is no exception. The motorcycle is built to withstand various road conditions and deliver consistent performance.

Also Read Yamaha YBR latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023 Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and performance, has consistently delivered motorcycles...

Honda CD 70 Price History in Pakistan

The price of the Honda CD 70 in Pakistan has experienced fluctuations over the months leading up to September. Here’s a summary of those price changes:

Month Price January PKR 121,500 February PKR 128,900 March PKR 144,900 April PKR 149,900 May PKR 149,900 June PKR 154,900 July PKR 154,900 August PKR 157,900 September PKR 157,900

Advertisement

Over the course of 9 months, the price of the Honda CD 70 increased from PKR 121,500 to PKR 157,900, resulting in a price change of PKR 36,500.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.