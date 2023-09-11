Honda CD 70 2023: Mileage and Fuel Tank Capacity

This article discusses the fuel tank capacity of the Honda CD 70, providing information to assist you in making an informed choice. The Honda CD 70 has become popular due to its lightweight, compact design, and impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective option for fuel-efficient commuting.

Fuel tank size of Honda CD 70

The Honda CD 70, manufactured by Atlas Honda, is a renowned motorcycle in Pakistan, largely due to its exceptional fuel efficiency. This motorcycle is equipped with a fuel tank that can hold 8.5 liters of fuel.

Honda CD 70 Reserve Ltrs

The Honda CD 70 comes with a fuel tank capacity of 8.5 liters, which includes a 1-liter reserve for emergency use.

The size and design of a motorcycle’s fuel tank are crucial factors, as they determine its fuel storage capacity. A larger fuel tank allows the motorcycle to carry more fuel, reducing the frequency of refueling stops. Consequently, you can travel longer distances without the need for refueling breaks.

Fuel average of a Honda CD 70cc bike in Pakistan

The Honda CD 70 offers impressive mileage, providing approximately 60 to 70 kilometers per liter in urban settings and 80 to 90 kilometers per liter on highways. The fuel tank of the Honda CD 70 not only contributes to its lightweight design but also enhances its maneuverability in traffic. For further information, you can refer to our comprehensive article comparing the fuel averages of the Honda CD 70 and Honda 125.

What is the top speed of the CD 70cc?

The Honda CD 70 is not known for its high-speed capabilities, as its top speed is limited to 93 km/h.

