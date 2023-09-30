Honda CD 70 2024 latest Price in Pakistan & features

Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plans from All Banks – Sept 2023
Atlas Honda is a reputable brand in Pakistan's auto sector, known for...
Pakistan’s most established motorcycle manufacturer introduced the latest iteration of the Honda CD 70 model, generating enthusiasm among the public due to its fresh color options, although there isn’t a great deal to discuss in terms of the specifications of the 2024 Honda CD 70 model.
The company’s top-selling motorcycle continues to be the preferred choice of the average person, who is content with its features and still favors Honda over its rivals, even though Japanese-made bikes are pricier than their Chinese counterparts.
|Models
|Price
|Honda CD 70
|Rs157,900
|Honda CD 70 Dream
|Rs 168,900
The Honda CD 70 provides a fuel efficiency of approximately 50 to 60 kilometers per liter.
The Honda CD 70 comes in red, black, and blue colors.
