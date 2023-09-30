Honda CD 70 2024 latest Price in Pakistan & features

Honda introduced the 2024 Honda CD 70 model with new color options.

The Honda CD 70 model is the company’s top-selling motorcycle.

Pakistan’s most established motorcycle manufacturer

Pakistan’s most established motorcycle manufacturer introduced the latest iteration of the Honda CD 70 model, generating enthusiasm among the public due to its fresh color options, although there isn’t a great deal to discuss in terms of the specifications of the 2024 Honda CD 70 model.

The company’s top-selling motorcycle continues to be the preferred choice of the average person, who is content with its features and still favors Honda over its rivals, even though Japanese-made bikes are pricier than their Chinese counterparts.

Honda CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs

Honda CD 70 2024 Fuel Average

The Honda CD 70 provides a fuel efficiency of approximately 50 to 60 kilometers per liter.

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors

The Honda CD 70 comes in red, black, and blue colors.

