Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – September 27, 2023

In the world of motorcycles, Honda has long been a trusted name, known for its reliability, performance, and innovation. One of the standout models in their lineup is the Honda CD 70 Dream, a bike that has captured the hearts of riders in Pakistan and beyond.

Key Specifications:

Now, let’s delve into the key specifications that make the Honda CD 70 Dream a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts:

Engine

The Honda CD 70 Dream is powered by a reliable and fuel-efficient 72-cc engine. This engine is designed for optimal performance and excellent fuel economy, making it perfect for daily commuting and short trips.

Transmission

This motorcycle features a 4-speed constant mesh transmission, allowing for smooth gear shifts and easy control over various road conditions.

Design

The CD 70 Dream boasts a sleek and stylish design that appeals to riders of all ages. Its classic and timeless look is complemented by a comfortable and ergonomic riding posture.

Suspension

The bike is equipped with telescopic front forks and swingarm rear suspension, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride, even on bumpy roads.

Brakes

Honda has prioritized safety by equipping the CD 70 Dream with reliable drum brakes in the front and rear, providing responsive braking performance.

Tires

The motorcycle comes with durable and grippy tires that offer excellent traction on various road surfaces, enhancing stability and control.

Fuel tank capacity

The CD 70 Dream features a fuel tank with a capacity of [capacity in liters], ensuring that you can cover long distances without frequent refueling stops.

Electrical System

It is equipped with a 12V battery and powerful headlight, taillight, and turn signals to ensure visibility and safety during night rides.

Warranty

Honda offers a warranty for their motorcycles, providing peace of mind to buyers and reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and reliability.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the CD 70 Dream is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With its efficient engine and design, it offers impressive mileage, helping you save money on fuel in the long run.

Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Honda CD 70 Dream is Rs168,900.

