Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan September 2023

The Honda CD, produced by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, is a dependable commuter bike designed to offer cost-effective transportation solutions on a daily basis. Equipped with state-of-the-art innovations, the CD 70 Dream features an engine that not only ensures exceptional fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.

With its modern and elegant design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel efficiency, the CD 70 Dream stands out when compared to its rivals.

It was designed with the younger generation of riders in mind, featuring a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and providing excellent road grip.

Additionally, its extended seat enhances the overall riding experience, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for an exciting journey on two wheels.

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs 168,900/-

Price PKR 168,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1899 x 751 x 1014 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 72 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM Torque 5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.8:1 Petrol Capacity 8.6L Fuel Average 55.0 KM/L Starting Kick start Top Speed 80 KM/H Dry Weight 82KG Frame Backbone type Ground Clearance 136mm Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 2.25