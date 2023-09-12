Honda CD 70 Easy installments plan with zero markup – Sep 2023

Atlas Honda provides various commuter bikes in Pakistan, and the CD 70 model is the top-selling choice, even amidst tough competition from Chinese brands in the market.

The Honda CD 70 is an iconic motorcycle in Pakistan, renowned for its longevity, fuel efficiency, and straightforward design. Atlas Honda Limited has been assembling this bike in the country for many years, and despite minimal changes over time, it continues to maintain a substantial market share.

The Honda CD 70, recognized for its reliability, cost-effectiveness, easy availability of parts, and strong brand recognition, has consistently held its position as the best-selling model, despite significant price increases over time.

Due to the substantial depreciation of the local currency, the cost of the Honda CD 70 has risen. As a result, many Pakistanis are now seeking convenient installment plans to acquire a new bike or upgrade their existing one.

Recently, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of the highest-selling bikes, introduced a zero percent markup installment plan for its bike lineup, including the Honda CD 70.

The zero percent markup plan is accessible through various banks, including UBL Bank, enabling users to acquire bikes without incurring extra expenses.

Honda CD 70 2032 Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2023 latest price in Pakistan is PKR. 157,900.

Honda CD 70 2023 Easy Installment plan

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs53,950

