Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

In the realm of two-wheelers, Honda has a longstanding reputation for producing reliable, efficient, and enduring motorcycles. The Honda CD 70 stands as a testament to this legacy, offering a blend of affordability, performance, and reliability that has made it a preferred choice among Pakistani motorbike enthusiasts.

Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications and features that make the Honda CD 70 an attractive option for motorbike enthusiasts in Pakistan:

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Honda CD 70 is its dependable 72-cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and durability.

Advertisement

The bike delivers smooth and reliable performance, making it ideal for daily commutes and short trips.

Comfortable Riding Position

The bike is designed to provide a comfortable and upright riding position, reducing rider fatigue during extended journeys.

Durable Build

Honda‘s reputation for constructing durable and long-lasting motorcycles holds true with the CD 70. The bike is built to withstand the challenges of daily use and diverse road conditions.

Advertisement

Reliable Braking System

The CD 70 is equipped with a dependable front drum brake and rear drum brake system, ensuring ample stopping power and safety.

Classic Design

The Honda CD 70 features a timeless and straightforward design that appeals to a wide range of riders. Its clean and uncluttered appearance is both functional and visually appealing.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda CD 70 is celebrated for its remarkable fuel efficiency, a significant advantage in a country where fuel costs are a concern.

Advertisement

Also Read Honda CG 125 Easy Instalment Plan -Sep 2023 In the realm of motorcycles, Honda has long held a sterling reputation...

Warranty and Service Network

Honda typically offers a competitive warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers.

The brand’s extensive service and parts network across Pakistan ensures convenient access to maintenance and repairs.

Honda CD 70 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2023 latest price in Pakistan is Rs, 157,900

Advertisement

Honda CD 70 2023 key specifications

Engine 4-Stroke OHC Air Cooled Displacement 72 cm3 Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Clutch Multiplate Wet Clutch Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Starting Kick Start

Frame Backbone Type Dimension(LxWxH) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Ground Clearance 136 mm Petrol Capacity 8.5 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter) Tire at Front 2.25 – 17 (4 PR) Tire at Back 2.50 – 17 (4 PR) Dry Weight 82kg

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.