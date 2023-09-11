Honda CD 70 new price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2023: latest price trends in Pakistan
For decades, the Honda CD 70 has been a trusted companion on...
In the realm of two-wheelers, Honda has a longstanding reputation for producing reliable, efficient, and enduring motorcycles. The Honda CD 70 stands as a testament to this legacy, offering a blend of affordability, performance, and reliability that has made it a preferred choice among Pakistani motorbike enthusiasts.
Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications and features that make the Honda CD 70 an attractive option for motorbike enthusiasts in Pakistan:
Engine and Performance
At the heart of the Honda CD 70 is its dependable 72-cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine is renowned for its fuel efficiency and durability.
The bike delivers smooth and reliable performance, making it ideal for daily commutes and short trips.
Comfortable Riding Position
The bike is designed to provide a comfortable and upright riding position, reducing rider fatigue during extended journeys.
Durable Build
Honda‘s reputation for constructing durable and long-lasting motorcycles holds true with the CD 70. The bike is built to withstand the challenges of daily use and diverse road conditions.
Reliable Braking System
The CD 70 is equipped with a dependable front drum brake and rear drum brake system, ensuring ample stopping power and safety.
Classic Design
The Honda CD 70 features a timeless and straightforward design that appeals to a wide range of riders. Its clean and uncluttered appearance is both functional and visually appealing.
Fuel Efficiency
The Honda CD 70 is celebrated for its remarkable fuel efficiency, a significant advantage in a country where fuel costs are a concern.
Warranty and Service Network
Honda typically offers a competitive warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers.
The brand’s extensive service and parts network across Pakistan ensures convenient access to maintenance and repairs.
Honda CD 70 2023 latest price in Pakistan is Rs, 157,900
|Engine
|4-Stroke OHC Air Cooled
|Displacement
|72 cm3
|Bore & Stroke
|47.0 x 41.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.3:1
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Transmission
|4 Speed Constant Mesh
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Dimension(LxWxH)
|1897 x 751 x 1014 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Petrol Capacity
|8.5 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
|Tire at Front
|2.25 – 17 (4 PR)
|Tire at Back
|2.50 – 17 (4 PR)
|Dry Weight
|82kg
