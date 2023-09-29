Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plans from All Banks – Sept 2023

Atlas Honda is a reputable brand in Pakistan’s auto sector, known for delivering excellent performance, design, and reliability for daily commuting. The Honda CG 125 is highly regarded in Pakistan for its elegance and impressive performance. Inflation has made it challenging for many to purchase a Honda CG 125 in cash. This article explores Honda CG 125 installment plans to help you make your dream of owning one a reality.

Introduction

Now, thanks to the introduction of Honda CG 125 installment plans, banks are making it possible for consumers to afford this impressive motorcycle. These creative payment options provided by banks offer financial flexibility. The Honda CG 125, a popular 125cc commuter bike in Pakistan, is favored by many. It boasts a robust engine, excellent fuel efficiency, and a stylish design, making it suitable for Pakistani roads. Additionally, Honda CG maintenance services are cost-effective and widely accessible throughout Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plans with All Banks

Several prominent banks in Pakistan have partnered with Atlas Honda to provide Honda CG 125 installment plans. Here are the installment plan details for each of these partner banks:

Tenure: 3 to 36 months

Zero markup for up to 6 months

Available for: MCB Credit card holders

Available for all cities of Pakistan

Silk Bank

Tenure: 3 to 36 months

Zero Marup: 3 months

Available for: Silk Bank Platinum and Gold credit card holders

Delivery: Free delivery across Pakistan at the nearest dealership

UBL

Tenure: 3 to 36 months

Zero Markup: Up to 3 months

Available for: Only UBL credit card holders

Delivery: Free delivery across Pakistan at the nearest dealership.

Meezan Bank

Tenure: 1 to 3 years

Banking type: Islamic Banking

Deposit: 15% to 50%

Zero Markup: Not available

Available: All across Pakistan

