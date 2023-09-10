Honda CG 125 Easy Instalment Plan -Sep 2023

In the realm of motorcycles, Honda has long held a sterling reputation for producing reliable, durable, and efficient bikes. The Honda CG 125 is a shining example of this legacy, offering a blend of performance, affordability, and dependability that has made it a favorite among Pakistani motorbike enthusiasts.

Key Features

Now, let’s dive into the key specifications and features that make the Honda CG 125 a standout choice for motorbike enthusiasts in Pakistan:

Engine and Performance

The heart of the Honda CG 125 is its robust 125cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine offers excellent fuel efficiency and is known for its durability. The bike delivers smooth and reliable performance, making it well-suited for daily commutes and longer rides.

Durable Build

Honda‘s reputation for building durable and long-lasting motorcycles holds true with the CG 125. The bike is built to withstand the rigors of daily use and diverse road conditions.

Stylish Design

The Honda CG 125 boasts a timeless and classic design that appeals to a wide range of riders. Its sleek and straightforward appearance is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda CG 125 is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, which is a significant advantage in a country where fuel costs are a concern.

Warranty and Service Network

Honda typically offers a competitive warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers. The brand’s extensive service and parts network across Pakistan ensures easy access to maintenance and repairs.

Honda CG 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 2023 latest price stands at Rs, 234,900.

Honda CG 125 2023 Easy Installment Plan

How to apply for Honda 125 Installments

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Choose ‘Apni Bike | Riba-Free Bike | Financing Calculator’

Select Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on 'Calculate.'

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 2023 Key specifications

