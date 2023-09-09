Honda CG 125 installment plan – Sep 2023

The Honda CG 125 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in Pakistan.

The motorbike is equipped with a 125-cc engine that produces 11.0 HP.

The Honda CG 125 is known for its strong power output and distinctive engine sound.

The Honda CG 125 maintained its position as one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country, even after a substantial price increase. This popular Japanese brand’s model continued to entice riders with its bold appearance, distinctive engine sound, and strong performance.

The 125 remains an iconic motorcycle, cherished across various age groups. It holds the distinction of being one of the longest-standing production motorcycles in the country. Even in the face of fierce competition, Atlas Honda continues to dominate a significant portion of the market.

This two-wheeler made its debut back in 1992 and has seen several updates over the years. Despite these changes, its fundamental design has remained largely consistent. Furthermore, the motorcycle has retained its strong resale value, contributing to its ongoing popularity in the local market.

Fueled by advanced Japanese OHV technology, the Honda 125 generates a robust 11.0 HP at 8500 RPM. The bike has earned praise for its strong power output and distinctive engine sound, which appeal to riders.

Numerous competitors, including Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki, are engaged in intense competition with each other. Atlas Honda has recently raised prices across its product lineup, including the Honda CG 125.

Honda CG 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 2023 latest price is around Rs234,900.

Honda CG 125 2023 Easy Installment Plan

How to Apply for Honda 125 Installment Plan

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Select Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on ‘Calculate.’

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 2023 Key specifications

