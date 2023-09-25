Honda CG 125 latest Price in Pakistan – 2024

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023
As someone who loves motorcycles, I believe Honda is the preferred brand for consumer bikes in Pakistan. Even though bike prices have surged in the country, Honda continues to be the top pick for most customers because of its exceptional quality and performance. Our recent research shows that over a million people in Pakistan search for the Honda 125 every month, indicating its popularity compared to competitors like Super Asia, Yamaha, or United.
The Honda CG 125 is the dominant choice in its category in Pakistan. Despite increasing competition, it has maintained its unrivaled position in the market. As the new year began, we’ve compiled the latest news for all the Honda enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Key Specifications
Now, let’s dive into the key specifications that make the Honda CG 125 a standout choice for many riders:
Engine
The heart of the CG 125 is its robust 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This 125-cc engine is known for its durability and fuel efficiency. It delivers a healthy balance of power and efficiency, making it ideal for daily commutes and longer rides.
Performance
The CG 125 is designed for versatile performance. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling rural roads, this bike offers a smooth and reliable ride. It’s known for its impressive torque, ensuring you can handle various terrains with ease.
Design
The Honda CG 125 boasts a classic design that has stood the test of time. With its timeless and rugged appearance, it appeals to riders who appreciate both form and function. The comfortable seating position and well-placed controls make it a joy to ride, even on longer journeys.
Build Quality
Honda has built a reputation for producing motorcycles with exceptional build quality, and the CG 125 is no exception. It’s designed to withstand the demands of Pakistani roads and various weather conditions, ensuring longevity and minimal maintenance.
Safety
Safety is a top priority for Honda, and the CG 125 is equipped with reliable brakes and a responsive suspension system to provide stability and control, even in challenging situations.
Resale Value
Another attractive aspect of the Honda CG 125 is its strong resale value. Due to its enduring popularity and dependable performance, you can expect a reasonable return on your investment should you decide to sell it in the future.
Fuel Efficiency
With rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for motorcycle owners. The CG 125 is renowned for its impressive mileage, helping riders save on fuel expenses in the long run.
The latest price of Honda CG 125 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 234,900
|Engine
|4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled
|Bore & Stroke
|56.5 x 49.5 mm
|Starting
|Kick Start
|Final Drive
|Roller Chain
|Transmission
|4 Speed Constant Mesh
|Dimension(LxWxH)
|1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
|Seat Height
|764 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Petrol Capacity
|9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters)
|Wheel Base
|1204 mm
|Tire at Front
|2.50 – 18 (4 PR)
|Tire at Back
|3.00 – 17 (6 PR)
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel
|Suspension Back
|Swing Arm 68 mm Travel
|Dry Weight
|100kg
