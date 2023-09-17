Honda CG 125 new price in Pakistan & Specs

Atlas Honda has introduced the latest iteration of the iconic Honda CG 125 motorcycle, featuring an impressive array of 77 enhancements.

This revamped model promises an upgraded power output and an exhilarating riding experience, solidifying its position as the preferred choice for commuters seeking a reliable and enjoyable partner on the road. Prepare to elevate your riding adventure with the enhanced Honda CG 125 by Atlas Honda.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price for the Honda CG 125 stands at Rs. 234,900.

Available Exterior Colors:

The Honda CG 125 is available in striking exterior colours, including classic red and sleek black.

Engine

Under the hood, the Honda CG 125 boasts a robust 4-stroke 125cc OHV (overhead valve) air-cooled engine. This motorcycle offers solid performance with a displacement of 124.1 cm3, indicating the total volume of all its cylinders combined. The engine’s bore and stroke, measured at 56.5 x 49.5 mm, showcase its efficiency.

Thanks to a compression ratio of 9.0:1, this engine adeptly compresses the air-fuel mixture before ignition, enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. The transmission system is a 5-speed constant mesh, ensuring seamless gear shifts.

Additionally, the Honda CG 125 provides a kick-start option, while the CG 125SE offers the convenience of both self-start and kick-start options, offering flexibility when starting the engine. With a gasoline tank capacity of 9.2 litres (including a 2-litre reserve), the Honda CG 125 ensures you have enough fuel for extended rides.

Honda CG 125 Specifications

In terms of dimensions, the Honda CG 125 measures 1912 x 727 x 1029 mm (length x width x height), offering a compact yet comfortable size. The 1204-mm wheelbase contributes to stability and manoeuvrability.

The motorcycle features a front tire sized at 2.50–18 (4 PR), providing a width of 2.50 inches and a diameter of 18 inches, while the rear tire measures 3.00–17 (6 PR), slightly wider with a diameter of 17 inches.

The front suspension consists of a telescopic fork with 103 mm of travel, adeptly absorbing bumps and uneven terrain, ensuring a smooth ride. The rear suspension is a swing arm with 68 mm of travel, providing further comfort and stability. With a dry weight of 100 kg, the vehicle maintains a reasonable weight without fluids or additional cargo.

Design

The Honda CG 125 boasts a timeless design that blends modern elements with classic aesthetics. Its overall appearance exudes sportiness and durability. The motorcycle’s well-proportioned and streamlined body features clean lines and smooth contours that enhance its visual appeal.

At the front, the CG 125 showcases a bold and angular design with a stylish headlight, offering ample illumination for clear visibility while adding a touch of aggression to the front profile. The aerodynamic front fender efficiently deflects dirt and debris, completing the overall look.

Moving towards the midsection, the curvaceous fuel tank seamlessly integrates with the rider’s seating position, offering an ergonomic design that ensures comfort during long rides. Adorned with the iconic Honda logo, the tank symbolizes the brand’s reliability and quality craftsmanship.

The well-padded and contoured seat provides optimum support for both the rider and passenger, accommodating various body types and riding positions. Even on extended journeys, you can expect a comfortable experience.