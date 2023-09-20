Advertisement
date 2023-09-20
Edition: English

Honda CG 125 Special Edition price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Honda CG 125 SE

The Honda CG 125, a legend in the world of motorcycles, first rolled off the production line in 1976, courtesy of Atlas Honda. Since then, it has become an icon, with over ten million units proudly sold worldwide. Fast forward to 2023, and Honda has unveiled a new iteration of this classic, the Honda CG 125 Special Edition, alongside a striking Gold Edition variant.

While the exterior largely retains its timeless design, Honda claims to have made 77 improvements under the hood. Notable changes include the introduction of an electric start option and the upgrade to a 5-speed transmission. The wheelbase length has also seen an increase, promising improved stability on the road. However, fans yearning for a visual overhaul may be disappointed, as the changes are primarily in the form of updated stickers.

The Gold Edition CG 125 SE steals the spotlight with its captivating black and gold-colored muffler cover, side covers, and fuel tank, making it a head-turner on the streets.

Honda CG 125 SE price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Honda CG 125 SE comes with a price tag of PKR 282,900, identical to its red and black counterparts, although this price might fluctuate in the future due to various factors.

Under the hood, the CG 125 SE boasts a 4-stroke OHV air-cooled engine generating 125 cc of displacement and 9.0 Nm of torque. The introduction of a 5-speed constant mesh transmission improves its performance, while the 9.0-liter fuel tank offers a commendable mileage of 45 KM/L.

Honda CG 125 SE Specifications

PricePKR 282,900
Dimensions (Lxwxh)1912 x 727 x 1029 mm
Engine4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Engine
Displacement124 cc
ClutchConstant Mesh
Transmission5-speed
Horsepower11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
FrameDiamond Steel Type
Torque9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke56.5 x 49.5 Nm
Compression Ratio9.0:1
StartingKick & Electric Start
Ground Clearance133 mm
Top Speed100 KM/H
Petrol Capacity9.2 L
Fuel Average45.0 KM/L
Dry Weight108 KG
Wheel Size18 in
Tyre at Back3.00 – 17
Tyre at Front2.50 – 18
