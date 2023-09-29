Honda CG 125S 2024 Gold Edition Easy Installment Plan with Zero Markup

Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – September 27, 2023
In the world of motorcycles, Honda has long been a trusted name,...
The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 has been on the market for a few weeks, and customers are showing interest, especially in the golden edition. This new version of the best-selling bike in the country has garnered attention because the Japanese automaker has made various changes and introduced new color designs.
The Honda CG 125S boasts a sleek design that enhances its aerodynamics for faster performance. Its attractive aesthetics and strong performance have created quite a following, and even in the face of stiff competition, the CG 125 maintains a large fan base.
The Honda CG 125 is renowned for its durability, low maintenance requirements, and affordability. The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 appears largely unchanged from the previous year, despite the company’s claims of introducing many new features for these editions.
Bank Alfalah has introduced an interest-free installment plan to facilitate people purchasing new rides, including the Honda CG 125. Customers now have the option to acquire the bike with monthly payments as low as Rs13,576. The installment plan offers flexibility, allowing customers to spread the payments
|Model
|Price
|3 Months Plan
|6
Months Plan
|9 Months Plan
|12 Months Plan
|18
Months Plan
|24 Months Plan
|36 Months Plan
|Honda CG 125 Gold and Red
|Rs292,900
|Rs97,633
|Rs48,815
|Rs37,963
|Rs29,829
|Rs21,695
|Rs17,633
|Rs13,575
|Honda CG 125 Gold and Black
|Rs292,900
|Rs97,633
|Rs48,815
|Rs37,963
|Rs29,829
|Rs21,695
|Rs17,633
|Rs13,575
