Honda CG 125S 2024 Gold Edition Easy Installment Plan with Zero Markup

Articles
Honda CG 125S 2024 Gold Edition Easy Installment Plan with Zero Markup

  • The 2024 Honda CG 125, especially the golden edition, has been well-received by customers.
  • Honda has made various changes and introduced new color designs to the best-selling bike in the country.
  • The new CG 125S has a sleek design, improved aerodynamics, and attractive aesthetics.
The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 has been on the market for a few weeks, and customers are showing interest, especially in the golden edition. This new version of the best-selling bike in the country has garnered attention because the Japanese automaker has made various changes and introduced new color designs.

The Honda CG 125S boasts a sleek design that enhances its aerodynamics for faster performance. Its attractive aesthetics and strong performance have created quite a following, and even in the face of stiff competition, the CG 125 maintains a large fan base.

The Honda CG 125 is renowned for its durability, low maintenance requirements, and affordability. The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 appears largely unchanged from the previous year, despite the company’s claims of introducing many new features for these editions.

Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah has introduced an interest-free installment plan to facilitate people purchasing new rides, including the Honda CG 125. Customers now have the option to acquire the bike with monthly payments as low as Rs13,576. The installment plan offers flexibility, allowing customers to spread the payments

ModelPrice3 Months Plan

Months Plan

9 Months Plan12 Months Plan18 

Months Plan

24 Months Plan36 Months Plan
Honda CG 125 Gold and RedRs292,900Rs97,633Rs48,815Rs37,963Rs29,829Rs21,695Rs17,633Rs13,575
Honda CG 125 Gold and BlackRs292,900Rs97,633Rs48,815Rs37,963Rs29,829Rs21,695Rs17,633Rs13,575

 

Honda CG 125S 2024 Gold Edition Easy Installment Plan with Zero Markup

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Next Story