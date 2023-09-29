Honda CG 125S 2024 Gold Edition Easy Installment Plan with Zero Markup

The 2024 Honda CG 125, especially the golden edition, has been well-received by customers.

Honda has made various changes and introduced new color designs to the best-selling bike in the country.

The new CG 125S has a sleek design, improved aerodynamics, and attractive aesthetics.

Advertisement

The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 has been on the market for a few weeks, and customers are showing interest, especially in the golden edition. This new version of the best-selling bike in the country has garnered attention because the Japanese automaker has made various changes and introduced new color designs.

The Honda CG 125S boasts a sleek design that enhances its aerodynamics for faster performance. Its attractive aesthetics and strong performance have created quite a following, and even in the face of stiff competition, the CG 125 maintains a large fan base.

The Honda CG 125 is renowned for its durability, low maintenance requirements, and affordability. The 2024 model of the Honda CG 125 appears largely unchanged from the previous year, despite the company’s claims of introducing many new features for these editions.

Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah has introduced an interest-free installment plan to facilitate people purchasing new rides, including the Honda CG 125. Customers now have the option to acquire the bike with monthly payments as low as Rs13,576. The installment plan offers flexibility, allowing customers to spread the payments

Model Price 3 Months Plan 6 Months Plan 9 Months Plan 12 Months Plan 18 Advertisement Months Plan 24 Months Plan 36 Months Plan Honda CG 125 Gold and Red Rs292,900 Rs97,633 Rs48,815 Rs37,963 Rs29,829 Rs21,695 Rs17,633 Rs13,575 Honda CG 125 Gold and Black Rs292,900 Rs97,633 Rs48,815 Rs37,963 Rs29,829 Rs21,695 Rs17,633 Rs13,575

Also Read Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – September 27, 2023 In the world of motorcycles, Honda has long been a trusted name,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”