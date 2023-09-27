Advertisement
Honda City new price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Honda has established itself as a dominant brand in Pakistan’s thriving local vehicle market, owing mostly to its classic models, the Honda Civic and Honda City.

While Honda has launched a number of vehicles for the local market, these two models continue to dominate. With ever-increasing car prices in Pakistan, obtaining a brand-new Honda City has become rather difficult.

If, on the other hand, you’ve meticulously saved up for the latest model, we’ve got you covered with all the crucial information about the Honda City 2023—its price, characteristics, and more.

Vehicle Overview

There are numerous compelling reasons to purchase a Honda City in Pakistan. For starters, the city has a superb reputation as a beloved and trusted choice among local vehicle consumers. The city is known for its dependability and exceptional performance, and it provides a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Second, Honda has thoroughly established its presence in Pakistan, ensuring easy access to spare parts and a comprehensive service network. This, in turn, makes maintenance and repairs a snap, reducing downtime and expenses.

 

Furthermore, the city has a wide and well-designed cabin with enough capacity for passengers and a slew of practical features. Prioritizing fuel efficiency, the city helps reduce gasoline costs, making it an economical choice for both everyday commuting and long-distance travel.

Moreover, Honda vehicles tend to retain their value well in the resale market, promising a solid return on investment down the road. Safety-conscious individuals will also appreciate the city’s array of safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and stability control, ensuring the utmost safety of occupants on the road.

Vehicle Specifications

Price48.0 – 59.8 lacs
Body TypeCompact sedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4441 x 1694 x 1498 mm
Ground Clearance172 mm
Displacement1199 – 1497 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power88 – 118 hp
Torque110 – 145 Nm
Boot Space510 L
Kerb Weight1178 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size175/65/R15

Honda City 2023 price in Pakistan

As of now, the Honda City 2023 is priced between PKR 48 lakh and PKR 59.8 lakh in Pakistan. Keep in mind that these prices can vary slightly depending on your chosen dealership, so we recommend checking with your preferred dealer for the most accurate quotations.

Honda City Prices Increased Up To Rs. 2 million
Honda City Prices Increased Up To Rs. 2 million

Honda City prices have surged up to Rs. 2 million within a...

