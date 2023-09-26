Honda City price in Pakistan – September 2023

Honda Element 2023: Interior, Performance, and Safety Features
Honda has established itself as a dominant brand in Pakistan’s thriving local vehicle market, owing mostly to its classic models, the Honda Civic and Honda City.
While Honda has launched a number of vehicles for the local market, these two models continue to dominate. With ever-increasing car prices in Pakistan, obtaining a brand-new Honda City has become rather difficult.
If, on the other hand, you’ve meticulously saved up for the latest model, we’ve got you covered with all the crucial information about the Honda City 2023—its price, characteristics, and more.
There are numerous compelling reasons to purchase a Honda City in Pakistan. For starters, the city has a superb reputation as a beloved and trusted choice among local vehicle consumers. The city is known for its dependability and exceptional performance, and it provides a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
Second, Honda has thoroughly established its presence in Pakistan, ensuring easy access to spare parts and a comprehensive service network. This, in turn, makes maintenance and repairs a snap, reducing downtime and expenses.
Furthermore, the city has a wide and well-designed cabin with enough capacity for passengers and a slew of practical features. Prioritizing fuel efficiency, the city helps reduce gasoline costs, making it an economical choice for both everyday commuting and long-distance travel.
Moreover, Honda vehicles tend to retain their value well in the resale market, promising a solid return on investment down the road. Safety-conscious individuals will also appreciate the city’s array of safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and stability control, ensuring the utmost safety of occupants on the road.
|Price
|48.0 – 59.8 lacs
|Body Type
|Compact sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4441 x 1694 x 1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Displacement
|1199 – 1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|88 – 118 hp
|Torque
|110 – 145 Nm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Kerb Weight
|1178 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|175/65/R15
As of now, the Honda City 2023 is priced between PKR 48 lakh and PKR 59.8 lakh in Pakistan. Keep in mind that these prices can vary slightly depending on your chosen dealership, so we recommend checking with your preferred dealer for the most accurate quotations.
