Honda Civic 2018 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Honda Civic has been a symbol of style, performance, and reliability in the Pakistani automobile market. Among the various models, the Honda Civic 2018 holds a special place for its blend of modern features and classic design. In this article, we will delve into the Honda Civic 2018 price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications.

Key Features:

Engine and Performance:

The 2018 Honda Civic is equipped with a 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine that delivers powerful performance.

It produces 140 horsepower and 174 Nm of torque.

The car is known for its smooth and efficient Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system.

Exterior Design:

The Civic 2018 boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design with sharp lines and a distinctive front grille.

It features LED daytime running lights and taillights, adding to its modern look.

Interior Comfort:

The interior of the Civic is spacious and comfortable, with ample legroom and premium-quality materials.

It includes a dual-zone automatic climate control system, providing a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment and Technology:

The car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to connect your smartphone seamlessly.

It features a multi-angle rearview camera for added convenience and safety.

Safety Features:

Honda has always prioritized safety, and the Civic 2018 is no exception.

It includes standard safety features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), vehicle stability assist (VSA), and multiple airbags.

Fuel Efficiency:

The 2018 Honda Civic is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

Honda Civic 2018 latest price in Pakistan

The Honda Civic 2018 in Pakistan has a price range between PKR 4,500,000 and 6,800,000, offering various trim levels and features to accommodate different budgets. Here’s a list of the prices for each variant.

Variants

Prices

1.5 RS TurboPKR 6,560,000
1.5 VTEC Turbo OrielPKR 6,800,000
1.8 i-VTEC CVTPKR 4,500,000
Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVTPKR 4,879,000
Turbo 1.5 VTEC CVTPKR 4,700,000
Type RPKR 6,000,000
Honda Civic 2018 Key SWpecifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4630 mm
Kerb Weight1267 KG
Overall Width1799 mm
Boot Space427 L
Overall Height1433 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance153 mm
Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1799 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power138 HP @ 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio9.7:1
Torque169 Nm @ 4300 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemProgrammed Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC 16 valves
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed

Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
Minimum Turning Radius6.0m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size215/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity47 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

