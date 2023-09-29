Honda Civic 2018 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Civic has been a symbol of style, performance, and reliability in the Pakistani automobile market. Among the various models, the Honda Civic 2018 holds a special place for its blend of modern features and classic design. In this article, we will delve into the Honda Civic 2018 price in Pakistan and explore its key specifications.

Key Features:

Engine and Performance:

The 2018 Honda Civic is equipped with a 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine that delivers powerful performance.

It produces 140 horsepower and 174 Nm of torque.

The car is known for its smooth and efficient Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system.

Exterior Design:

The Civic 2018 boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design with sharp lines and a distinctive front grille.

It features LED daytime running lights and taillights, adding to its modern look.

Interior Comfort:

The interior of the Civic is spacious and comfortable, with ample legroom and premium-quality materials.

It includes a dual-zone automatic climate control system, providing a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment and Technology:

The car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to connect your smartphone seamlessly.

It features a multi-angle rearview camera for added convenience and safety.

Safety Features:

Honda has always prioritized safety, and the Civic 2018 is no exception.

It includes standard safety features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), vehicle stability assist (VSA), and multiple airbags.

Fuel Efficiency:

The 2018 Honda Civic is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

Honda Civic 2018 latest price in Pakistan

The Honda Civic 2018 in Pakistan has a price range between PKR 4,500,000 and 6,800,000, offering various trim levels and features to accommodate different budgets. Here’s a list of the prices for each variant.

Variants Prices 1.5 RS Turbo PKR 6,560,000 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel PKR 6,800,000 1.8 i-VTEC CVT PKR 4,500,000 Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT PKR 4,879,000 Turbo 1.5 VTEC CVT PKR 4,700,000 Type R PKR 6,000,000

Honda Civic 2018 Key SWpecifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4630 mm Kerb Weight 1267 KG Overall Width 1799 mm Boot Space 427 L Overall Height 1433 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 153 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1799 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 138 HP @ 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 9.7:1 Torque 169 Nm @ 4300 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC 16 valves Max Speed 180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed

Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor Minimum Turning Radius 6.0m Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 215/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

