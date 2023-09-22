Honda Civic 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The 2023 Honda Civic is available in Pakistan, with prices ranging from PKR 8,599,000 for the base model to PKR 10,199,000 for the top-of-the-line RS variant. These prices are for factory units of the Civic in Pakistan.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 8,599,000

Get Civic Standard On Road Price Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 8,949,000 Get Civic Oriel On Road Price Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 10,199,000 Get Civic RS On Road Price

Honda Civic Exterior

The 2023 Honda Civic’s exterior and interior showcase a harmonious blend of style and functionality. On the outside, the Civic’s modern front grille is a testament to its next-generation design.

Daytime running lights, with an auto-off timer, enhance visibility and convenience. The Halogen projector headlamps in the Standard and Oriel variants ensure clear night driving, while the RS variant stands out with its sleek LED headlamps, auto headlights, and high beam assist.

Honda Civic Interior