Honda Civic 2023 new price in Pakistan

The Honda Civic is a popular car in Pakistan made by Atlas Honda, a local subsidiary of Honda. It has been around since 1972, going through many improvements over the years.

Honda Civic 2023 price in Pakistan

The 2023 Honda Civic is available in Pakistan, with prices ranging from PKR 8,599,000 for the base model to PKR 10,199,000 for the top-of-the-line RS variant. These prices are for factory units of the Civic in Pakistan.

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda Civic Standard

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Delivery Time: 8 Months

2 Airbags, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 8,599,000
Get Civic Standard On Road Price
Honda Civic Oriel

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Delivery Time: 11 Months

2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes

PKR 8,949,000
Get Civic Oriel On Road Price

Honda Civic RS

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Delivery Time: 11 Months

2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 10,199,000

Get Civic RS On Road Price

Honda Civic Exterior

The 2023 Honda Civic’s exterior and interior showcase a harmonious blend of style and functionality. On the outside, the Civic’s modern front grille is a testament to its next-generation design.

Daytime running lights, with an auto-off timer, enhance visibility and convenience. The Halogen projector headlamps in the Standard and Oriel variants ensure clear night driving, while the RS variant stands out with its sleek LED headlamps, auto headlights, and high beam assist.

Honda Civic Interior

The RS variant also boasts front fog lights and a panoramic sunroof, elevating the driving experience. Across all variants, you’ll find features like one-touch lane winkers, integrated turn signal mirrors, and electrically adjustable door mirrors.

Inside, the Civic offers comfort and convenience. Steering wheels with tilt and telescopic adjustment and steering switches ensure easy control.

A 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display keeps you informed. The seats are not only comfortable but also height-adjustable, while the front and rear armrests feature cup holders.

Other features include power windows, power door locks, and interior lighting. The entertainment system ranges from a 7-inch MP5 touchscreen to a 9-inch Android-based system with navigation in the RS variant.

All models offer dual-zone automatic air conditioning with rear ventilation for a pleasant cabin experience. The 2023 Honda Civic combines aesthetics with practicality, making it an attractive choice in the compact car segment.

